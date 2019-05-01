Petitioners seek to remove judge who gave bus driver probation for rape of 14-year-old

WATERTOWN, NY (WSTM/CNN) - A New York judge is facing outrage for ruling a former school bus driver did not have to go to jail after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl.
More than 45,000 people signed an online petition by Wednesday morning, calling for Judge James P. McClusky to be removed. He sentenced Shane Piche to 10 years of probation, and Piche will have to register as a Level 1 sex offender.
New York state law does not place Level 1 offenders on any online sex offender databases.
Prosecutors and Piche’s lawyer say the punishment was appropriate. Watertown attorney Eric Swartz says his client is guilty of a crime.
"My client was 25, OK, and he had pled to having sex with a person who was at that point 14 years old, so by definition she can't consent," Swartz said. "So that is rape third, but I think what people think is that there is an assaultive element when they hear that word."
Swartz says there's no indication an attack of any sort happened, but the victim's age makes it illegal.
"Is it OK to have sex with a teenager? No, it's not," the attorney said. "He pled guilty to that. He's suffering the consequences of that."
McClusky is under fire for his decision to sentence Piche to probation. The probation department interviewed Piche, who had no prior criminal record.
"Based on my experience and my understanding of this file, the sentencing parameters, the judge was well within his right to sentence this guy to probation," said Patricia Dziuba, Jefferson County assistant district attorney.
Dziuba says there are other misconceptions about the case.
"This sexual contact occurred between the defendant and the victim away from school property a good point in time after they had met on the school bus, when the defendant was driving her bus," she said. "It's my understanding there was some contact through social media. And then there was a physical meeting, and that's when the offense occurred."
She says McClusky was well within his rights to sentence Piche to probation and forcing him to register as a sex offender.
"Getting him onto probation to get sex offender treatment, our hope is that we can teach him better ways to deal with these issues," Dziuba said, "and maybe educate him about making better choices in the future as well as keep him from having access to children at this point, which is part of what the probationary period will do."
The victim's mother wrote in a victim impact statement that her daughter was traumatized, struggling with anxiety and depression.
McClusky did not respond to a request for comment.
