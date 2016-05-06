Oaks Day on the Backside: Kris Paronto, American hero - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oaks Day on the Backside: Kris Paronto, American hero

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
WAVE 3 News sports reporter Kendrick Haskins chats with some of the celebrities he found while working on the Churchill Downs backside. One of the people he found is an American hero who survived the 2012 attack at  Benghazi.

