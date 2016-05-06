Have You Ever Wondered? - American Pharoah, 1 year later

His run to immortality started one year ago at Churchill Downs with a win in the 141st Kentucky Derby. Two weeks later, he win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico. Three weeks after that his place in history was cemented when he crossed first under the finish line at Belmont Park breaking the 37 year run of not having a Triple Crown winner. What has happened to American Pharoah in the year since? WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned found out.