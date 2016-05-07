Have You Ever Wondered? - The Mint Julep Remix

It wouldn't be Derby Day without the Mint Julep. To be honest, many people find its taste a bit hard to bear. WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned joined his friend, Tim Laird, to remix the traditional beverage.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.