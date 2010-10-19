Brian Goode

Brian arrived at WAVE 3 News in 2010. Since then, he has worked on several different newscasts morning and night. He currently takes care of getting you out the door with the latest weather setup on WAVE 3 News Sunrise during the week.

Being at WAVE has been a goal of Brian’s since he was a young kid in Okolona living near the Jefferson Mall.

Brian attended Hartstern Elementary, TJ Middle then ended up at Moore High School in Highview. He later attended Western Kentucky University where he received his degree. While at WKU, Brian created the school’s first “student-ran” Storm Team. The “Western Storm Team” still exists today and continues to help guide students into the career of Broadcast Meteorology.

Brian has worked at TV stations in Bowling Green (KY), Charleston (SC) and at The Weather Channel in Atlanta.

He is best known for his love of snow and the phrase B.O.T.S. - which stands for Bring On The Snow.

Send him a note and say hello!