LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Twelve-time Emmy Award winner Eric Flack grew up in Washington, DC, and was drawn to reporting at an early age. He worked on the school paper in high school and college. Eric was a staff writer for the Daily Tar Heel at the University of North Carolina, where he graduated with a political science degree in 1998.

Eric started his television career as an anchor/reporter in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, before moving on to a reporting job in Greenville, NC. He got off to a rough start when a goat chewed through his microphone cord on his first assignment, but thankfully things improved from there.

As a reporter in Greenville, he covered Hurricane Floyd, but his defining moment came on 9/11/2001, when he found himself on vacation in New York City during the 9/11 attacks. He raced to the World Trade Center, arriving moments before the first tower fell. After witnessing that unforgettable and tragic sight, he hooked up with a national news crew and filed reports from Ground Zero for the next 4 days.

In 2007 Eric left WAVE to join WLWT in Cincinnati, but returned to WAVE 3 in March of 2010 as the Troubleshooter Reporter. He has already had experience with confrontational journalism, having been attacked by a man upset about being asked if he was running a pyramid scheme.

In 2012, Eric was voted Best Reporter in Louisville Magazine's "Best of Louisville" contest. He has also been honored for investigative reporting, overall excellence in reporting, and for his four part series on the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville. He has also received two Kentucky Associated Press Awards, including Best Reporter 2004.

