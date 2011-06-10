Sports Minute: Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A pair of Number 1 seeds will square off in Monday's NCAA championship game at Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga and North Carolina have set up a winner-take-all against each other after winning Saturday by a combined five points. Freshman Zach Collins delivered 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in 23 minutes as Gonzaga knocked off South Carolina, 77-73.

CHICAGO (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 106-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Butler scored the Bulls' final nine points. His free throws gave the Bulls a two-point lead and capped a 15-4 run.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jimmy Nelson pitched five innings of one-run ball in his final start before the regular season, Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit his fourth homer of the spring and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Saturday. Jose Abreu finished the spring with hits in seven of his last eight games, including three home runs.

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) -Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year's Basketball Hall of Fame class. The Hall of Fame announced the 11-person class Saturday on Twitter. Krause, who died last month, was the general manager during the Chicago Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Georgia's Kendal Williams won the men's 100 meters at the 90th Texas Relays, dominating the field on a breezy Saturday. Purdue's Savannah Carson won the women's long jump at 21-5¼ on her sixth and final attempt in Austin.

