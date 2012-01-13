Louisville television and radio personality John Ramsey brings his keen wit and local insights to WAVE 3 News as the host of WAVE 3 Listens Live!, presented Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Ramsey began in radio as a morning personality and is now a sports talk radio host. He has also worked in the sports marketing industry as the sales director for Nelligan Sports Marketing (2007-2010). John led the entire company in sales revenue, which at the time consisted of 36 Division I universities around the country. He was awarded Sales Executive of the Year for the year 2008-2009.

John is highly sought-after as a master of ceremonies and has introduced and opened for Jay Leno, The Beach Boys and many others. He performed at the opening of The Muhammad Ali Center in 2005 with Jim Carrey, James Taylor, Bob Costas and President Bill Clinton.

John remains very active in the Louisville community, lending his talents to many local charities and worthy causes. He is passionate about "giving back" to his hometown and specifically focuses on organizations that benefit children. He remains active with The March of Dimes, The Juvenile Diabetes Association and the Kosair Children's Hospital Foundation.

John brings tons of enthusiasm and energy to each broadcast. He is a huge fan or our city and claims "Louisville is a great place to raise adults!"

