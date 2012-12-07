Comedian, actor Jerry Lewis dies at 91

The groundbreaking African-American comedian and civil rights activist has died, social media posts from his family report.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
There's a scene early on in Galaxy Quest -- the greatest space comedy of all time (Spaceballs is close, though) -- where Alan Rickman's theatrical actor character is threatening to leave a sci-fi convention...More >>
Justin Theroux has lined up his next gig, and it's a good one.More >>
Here's one more way to see the upcoming total solar eclipse, because a little cross-promotion never hurt anyone.More >>
Twitter is the latest outfit to offer a way to see the eclipse should you be unable to make it to the path of totality, or if clouds get in the way.More >>
The dream of the '90s is alive on Hulu, as the streaming service burrows into your nostalgia for some great new (but old) offerings this September.More >>
HBO continues its terrible, horrible, no good very bad couple of weeks with yet another leaked Game of Thrones episode. This time, however, no hackers were involved.More >>
After luring TV hitmaker Shonda Rhimes from ABC, Netflix continues to have a very productive week. The streaming service has renewed Jason Bateman's Ozark for a 10-episode Season 2, Deadline reports.More >>
Years of rumors have failed to result in an actual Apple television. Now, newly leaked photos indicate once again it may actually be in the works.More >>
Tom Cruise's ankle injury and a subsequent production hiatus for Mission: Impossible 6 will not impact the film's scheduled release date.More >>
Louis C.K. is one of the most popular comedians of all time, and I Love You, Daddy will be his first feature film since 2001's Pootie Tang.More >>
