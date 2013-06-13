Family seeks assistance after Pass the Cash recipient dies

[if gte mso 9]>
[if gte mso 9]> Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:"Calibri","sans-serif"; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} Pass the Cash in 2012 has died, and family members say they don't have the money to bury her.
Vickie Calhoun, 35, suffered from Crohn's Disease, an autoimmune disease that can be painful and debilitating. Her illness left her unable to work while struggling to provide for her five children.
In February 2012, Vickie's best friend Shavonne Johnson told WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee about Vickie's situation, and Vickie was selected as that day's $300 Pass the Cash recipient.
Vickie Calhoun died on June 3, 2013 just days before her daughter's graduation from Iroquois High School. Vickie's sister will serve as the children's guardian.
The family is struggling to make ends meet, particularly because of Vickie's funeral expenses. Memorial contributions can be made to the Vickie Marie Memorial Fund at any L&N Credit Union or any other affiliated credit union.
Copyright 2013 WAVE News. All rights reserved.