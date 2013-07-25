Pass the Cash: Dream wedding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Indiana mom dreams of seeing her daughter walk down the aisle but the family just faced a medical nightmare because her mom has been given only weeks to live.
After Rena McKeown received the news she had stage four cancer, her daughter's fiancé wanted to throw the wedding of a lifetime, not only for his finace, but for his future mother-in-law as well.
In a fairy tale like no other, people in our community come together to make it a day like no other. Miracles do happen, and love is alive!
