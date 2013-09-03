Pitino inducted into the Hall

Louisville Men's Basketball coach Rick Pitino will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday, September 8th. In April Pitino became the only Coach in men's history to win two national championships at two different programs (Kentucky, Louisville). He's also the only coach in men's history to lead three different schools to NCAA final four appearances. He's reached the final four seven different times in his career collecting over 600 wins since his start at Boston University in 1978. Pitino has also held two different stints as an NBA head coach with the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.