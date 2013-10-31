Pass the Cash: Volunteers make dream room a reality

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Bad news travels fast, but good news spreads faster. In July we passed the cash to Carol Engle and now, three months later thanks to several prayers, donations and volunteers Chad's room is finally complete.
Engle takes care of her 14-year-old grandson Chad, who has cerebral palsy. Caring for him on her own wasn't such a task when he was a child, but carrying him back and forth to the bathroom once he grew and became a teenager was. This year alone, Engle fell twice trying to help Chad.
After hearing their story several volunteers gathered to help make a handicap accessible room for Chad, that would also help Engle care for him.
"All of you from WAVE 3, the viewers giving your love and support. It's just overwhelmed me. I think I've cried for three months," said Engle.
An impossible obstacle has become an unbelievable accomplishment for a community that cared and an Elizabethtown family in need
"It's been more than a room. It's showed me God's love. What God's love can do," Engle said, "I will never be able to say thank you enough. My heart is just overjoyed in all this."
