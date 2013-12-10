CALL NOW: Donate to Angel-A-Thon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What must Christmas be like for children with no gifts under the tree? Hopefully, with your help, not a single child in WAVE Country will find out.

Each year, WAVE 3 News partners with Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree. The program provides toys and food to families in need each Christmas. Angel Tree will be highlighted all day today in WAVE 3 News broadcasts, on WAVE Country, Listens Live! and other programming on WAVE 3 News.

Today’s Angel-A-Thon runs from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. Salvation Army volunteers will accept monetary donations over the phone. Call 502-571-3333 to give. Any amount will help. The money raised will allow Salvation Army to purchase toys, clothes and other items for children whose “angels” were not adopted at area malls.

Please join us in this effort. Thank you in advance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.