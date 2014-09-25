SLIDESHOW: 20 things you don't know about Kevin Harned

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Any ideas who Kevin Harned was named after? Take a look through this slideshow to find out 20 things you may not know about him on WAVE3.com.More >>
Any ideas who Kevin Harned was named after? Take a look through this slideshow to find out 20 things you may not know about him on WAVE3.com.More >>
Louisville Metro police said the victim was followed from the bingo hall and assaulted in her driveway.More >>
Louisville Metro police said the victim was followed from the bingo hall and assaulted in her driveway.More >>
WAVE 3 News found out that at least part of the time after their arrests, some homicide suspects were allowed to go home instead of remaining in jail.More >>
WAVE 3 News found out that at least part of the time after their arrests, some homicide suspects were allowed to go home instead of remaining in jail.More >>