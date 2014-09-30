LIST: Highest-paying jobs in Indiana

The Bureau of Labor Statistics updates its annual wage data for all 50 states. It is current through May 2015, which is the most recent data set available. See where your industry ranks in Kentucky, or maybe consider a career change?More >>
The Bureau of Labor Statistics updates its annual wage data for all 50 states. It is current through May 2015, which is the most recent data set available. See where your industry ranks in Kentucky, or maybe consider a career change?More >>
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Clinton Court about 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.More >>
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to Clinton Court about 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.More >>
When faced with a medical emergency, dialing 911 should be the first step.More >>
When faced with a medical emergency, dialing 911 should be the first step.More >>
Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Authorities in southern Kentucky have issued a warning about a fugitive who they're calling "armed and dangerous."More >>
Thirty-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found at about 10 a.m. Monday on the roof of the public square's Allstate building.More >>
Thirty-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found at about 10 a.m. Monday on the roof of the public square's Allstate building.More >>