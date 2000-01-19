Dawne Gee joined WAVE 3 News in August 1994. Dawne anchors the 5:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts and hosts WAVE Country with Dawne Gee. The 30-minute program, which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 4:30 a.m. and on ThisTV and Bounce, profiles people making a difference in our community, highlighting events of interest happening in the area. It also features local restaurants, fashions, current events, authors and newsmakers.

As a WAVE 3 News personality, Dawne hosted WAVE 3 Listens for four years. Dawne also has distinguished herself with the production of the WAVE 3 Step Awards which aired its first live broadcast in February 1997.

Dawne is active in the community, serving on the Brain Injury Association of Kentucky Board and is an Alumnae of the University of Louisville.

Dawne also donates her time to the following organizations:

And any group that needs help.

As a native of Louisville, KY, Dawne holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, both from the University of Louisville. She has two sons, Eric and Alexander and a daughter, Brittney.