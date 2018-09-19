Scott Reynolds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scott learned the meaning of hard work growing up on a dairy farm near Zumbrota, Minnesota, about an hour from Minneapolis.
When he found some free time from all the chores in the barn and in the fields, he would spend virtually all that time playing sports and watching them on television. An all-conference baseball player who knew his limitations, Scott turned his sports ambitions to broadcasting.
After college, he handled play-by-play at a radio station in northern Idaho. He worked several radio jobs, and then moved into television news in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He won an award for investigative reporting and moved on to Las Vegas and eventually near home at WCCO in Minneapolis.
Scott was lured to the Bluegrass with a wonderful opportunity to anchor the evening news at WAVE 3 News. At the station since 1996, Scott now anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
Scott still stays active with sports, playing basketball, running, weightlifting and practicing many sports with his children. There are five of them! Haley and four boys, including the twins, born in 2004. Scott does extensive work with the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the Red Cross and other charities. He's been honored with an Emmy as Best News Anchor.
His favorite assignment is field anchoring, from the Supreme Court Bush vs. Gore decision, to the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Scott often leaves the studio to cover the news.
Email story ideas to Scott at sreynolds@wave3.com.