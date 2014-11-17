REMINDER: JCPS report card distribution today at middle and high schools

JCPS administrators urge parents to talk to their children about their report cards.More >>
JCPS administrators urge parents to talk to their children about their report cards.More >>
For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests. Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.More >>
For the past few years, officer involved shootings have led to unprecedented protests. Backlash and violence at times have been so severe, some police said it made them hesitate or even avoid some actions on the job. It's called the Ferguson effect - a reference to the Missouri town where an officer shot Michael Brown in 2014.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide that took place Feb. 17, according to a post on the LMPD Facebook page.More >>
LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide that took place Feb. 17, according to a post on the LMPD Facebook page.More >>
The study, by TRIP, states Louisville drivers alone lose $1,899 a year because of roads that are rough, congested and lack safety features.More >>
The study, by TRIP, states Louisville drivers alone lose $1,899 a year because of roads that are rough, congested and lack safety features.More >>