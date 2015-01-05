Tips to prepare for plunging temps, Operation White Flag in effect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As temperatures dropped white flags went up around Louisville. Operation White Flag went into effect Monday, meaning shelters can not turn anyone away.

The flags go up when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below with or without windchill.

With extreme low temperatures expected to remain in Kentuckiana now is the time to prepare. Experts recommend residents insulate their pipes and outdoor water hooks-ups against the bitter cold. Also, allow indoor pipes to drip a little overnight to keep them from freezing.

>> SLIDESHOW: Tips to protect pets in plunging temps

Anyone planning on traveling should keep an emergency kit in their car. Experts recommend keeping the vehicle's gas tank full for emergency use and to keep your fuel line from freezing.

In extreme cold, pet owners need to take extra precautions to keep their furry friends safe and warm. The Kentucky Humane Society said pets should not be left outside.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Just like people, animals are at risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death during extreme cold snaps, and wind child is particularly dangerous. Exposed skin on noses, ears and paws can freeze quickly and suffer permanent damage.

When possible, avoid salt and chemical melting products, which can be toxic to pets and harmful to paws. Be sure to wipe your pet's paws and stomach when they come in out of the sleet, snow and ice.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.