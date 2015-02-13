Survey Results: Who is UK's best basketball player of all time?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The votes are in an the results are very convincing.

The WAVE 3 News Facebook audience says former University of Kentucky star Dan Issel is the best player in the school's rich basketball history.

Issel finished ahead of Anthony Davis in our Facebook survey, followed by Jamal Mashburn and Tony Delk. Kyle Macy, Rex Chapman and Sam Bowie rounded out the top six. Other notables who received at least one vote include Jack "Goose" Givens, Rick Robey, Richie Farmer, Louie Dampier, Travis Ford and Tayshaun Prince.

Issel played at UK for legendary coach Adolph Rupp from 1966-70 and remains the school's leading scorer with 2,138 points. He led the Wildcats to three SEC championships the three years he was eligible to play.

He then went on to play for the ABA's Kentucky Colonels, leading the league in scoring (29.9 points per game) in his first year, earning co-Rookie Of The Year honors.

Issel eventually played for the NBA's Denver Nuggets and retired in 1985. He is currently Denver's No. 2 all-time leading scorer and his more than 27,000 total points between both leagues is No. 9 all-time.

He then coached the Nuggets from 1992-94 and again from 1999-2001 while also serving as team president and general manager.

