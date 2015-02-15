Download the free WAVE 3 Weather app

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - So you've gotten through a couple of winter storms in recent weeks, but we're not through the woods just yet. We still have more than a week left until spring and you never know what Louisville weather might bring.

That's why it's important to have the latest weather information right at your fingertips. And the WAVE 3 weather apps for iPhone- and Android-powered phones are robust and feature highly responsive interactive maps optimized for 3G, 4G and WiFi performance and include features like:

+ Vertical and horizontal map display with looping

+ NOWrad, the gold standard for radar in the weather industry

+ Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available

+ Exclusive patent pending Road Weather Index

+ Color coded weather alerts arranged by severity

+ Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

+ Integrated compass overlay

+ Most accurate 10 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail

+ Ability to easily save your favorite locations

+ Full featured and user tested

+ Weather Widget for unlock page

+ Earthquake Plotting

+ Storm Track Plotting

+ Tropical Track Plotting

+ Status bar alert acknowledgement

+ Alerts over map on/off switch in settings

Downloading the apps is easy: just search for WAVE 3 Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

