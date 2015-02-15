Download the free WAVE 3 Weather app

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - So you've gotten through a couple of winter storms in recent weeks, but we're not through the woods just yet. We still have more than a week left until spring and you never know what Louisville weather might bring.
That's why it's important to have the latest weather information right at your fingertips. And the WAVE 3 weather apps for iPhone- and Android-powered phones are robust and feature highly responsive interactive maps optimized for 3G, 4G and WiFi performance and include features like:
+ Vertical and horizontal map display with looping
+ NOWrad, the gold standard for radar in the weather industry
+ Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available
+ Exclusive patent pending Road Weather Index
+ Color coded weather alerts arranged by severity
+ Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
+ Integrated compass overlay
+ Most accurate 10 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail
+ Ability to easily save your favorite locations
+ Full featured and user tested
+ Weather Widget for unlock page
+ Earthquake Plotting
+ Storm Track Plotting
+ Tropical Track Plotting
+ Status bar alert acknowledgement
+ Alerts over map on/off switch in settings
Downloading the apps is easy: just search for WAVE 3 Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Copyright WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.