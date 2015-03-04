WAVE3SNOW: Viewers share winter photos with WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When winter weather hits, we need your help.
And with Thursday's snowfall that's being projected in WAVE Country, we want to see what you're seeing.
If you can safely take a picture or shoot a short video clip -- horizontal is ALWAYS preferred on both! -- share it on Twitter or Instagram with the hash tag #wave3snow.
If you're not on social media, then you can just email your photo or video to pix@wave3.com.
Whether it's a pic of snow in your backyard or your kids or dogs playing in the white stuff, we want to see how you're dealing with it.
We'll be building a slideshow during the storm, so keep an eye on WAVE3.com and WAVE 3 News to see if your submission makes the cut!
