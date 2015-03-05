HOUR-BY-HOUR: 2 rounds of storms poised to hit WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We are expecting a couple of rounds of thunderstorms today - one in the early afternoon and again in the early evening. We are under a Marginal Risk of severe storms for the potential of gusty winds with some of the storms. Heavy rain is likely where the storms develop due to high moisture content in the atmosphere; however, storms will be hit or miss.

