HOUR-BY-HOUR: Cindy to slam WAVE Country with torrential rain, possible severe storms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On the heels of a cold front that began dumping heavy rain on WAVE Country Friday morning, the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will hit the area Friday afternoon and Friday night with torrential rain, possible flooding and the threat of severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds and even a tornado.

