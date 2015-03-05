HOUR-BY-HOUR: Rain, thunder on the way Wednesday afternoon - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Rain, thunder on the way Wednesday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A wet Wednesday afternoon is expected around WAVE Country, with some rumblings of thunder as well.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the hourly futurecast

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly