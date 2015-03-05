HOUR-BY-HOUR: Severe storms could bring large hail today - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Severe storms could bring large hail today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Severe storms will fire up Friday afternoon and will hang around in some areas until 6 a.m. Saturday. The main threat is large hail, but damaging winds are possible as well.

