HOUR-BY-HOUR: Wet night, overnight ahead - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Wet night, overnight ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heavy downpours are expected on and off throughout the night and early morning in WAVE Country.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the hourly futurecast

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly