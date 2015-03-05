CLOSINGS, DELAYS: Dozens of districts cancel classes Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS students, approximately 100,000 of them, will get their first snow day of the school year Thursday.
A couple dozen other Kentucky counties also have canceled classes, and most Indiana districts in WAVE Country are following suit as well.
We're updating our list of closings and delays. Click an appropriate link below:
