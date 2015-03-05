LIST: JCPS in session, but plenty of other closings, delays

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS students, approximately 100,000 of them, will go back to school Friday after their first snow day of the school year yesterday.
But there are still plenty of other closings and delays to report.
We're updating our list. Click an appropriate link below:
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.