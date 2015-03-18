LIST: NCAA champions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Take a look at the complete list of NCAA men's basketball national champions:
2016 - Villanova
2015 - Duke
2014 Connecticut
2013 Louisville
2012 Kentucky
2011 Connecticut
2010 Duke
2009 North Carolina
2008 Kansas
2007 Florida
2006 Florida
2005 North Carolina
2004 Connecticut
2003 Syracuse
2002 Maryland
2001 Duke
2000 Michigan State
1999 Connecticut
1998 Kentucky
1997 Arizona
1996 Kentucky
1995 UCLA
1994 Arkansas
1993 North Carolina
1992 Duke
1991 Duke
1990 UNLV
1989 Michigan
1988 Kansas
1987 Indiana
1986 Louisville
1985 Villanova
1984 Georgetown
1983 North Carolina State
1982 North Carolina
1981 Indiana
1980 Louisville
1979 Michigan State
1978 Kentucky
1977 Marquette
1976 Indiana
1975 UCLA
1974 North Carolina State
1973 UCLA
1972 UCLA
1971 UCLA
1970 UCLA
1969 UCLA
1968 UCLA
1967 UCLA
1966 UTEP
1965 UCLA
1964 UCLA
1963 Loyola (Ill.)
1962 Cincinnati
1961 Cincinnati
1960 Ohio State
1959 California
1958 Kentucky
1957 North Carolina
1956 San Francisco
1955 San Francisco
1954 La Salle
1953 Indiana
1952 Kansas
1951 Kentucky
1950 CCNY
1949 Kentucky
1948 Kentucky
1947 Holy Cross
1946 Oklahoma State
1945 Oklahoma State
1944 Utah
1943 Wyoming
1942 Stanford
1941 Wisconsin
1940 Indiana
1939 Oregon
