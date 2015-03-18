LIST: NCAA champions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Take a look at the complete list of NCAA men's basketball national champions:

2016 - Villanova

2015 - Duke

2014 Connecticut

2013 Louisville

2012 Kentucky

2011 Connecticut

2010 Duke

2009 North Carolina

2008 Kansas

2007 Florida

2006 Florida

2005 North Carolina

2004 Connecticut

2003 Syracuse

2002 Maryland

2001 Duke

2000 Michigan State

1999 Connecticut

1998 Kentucky

1997 Arizona

1996 Kentucky

1995 UCLA

1994 Arkansas

1993 North Carolina

1992 Duke

1991 Duke

1990 UNLV

1989 Michigan

1988 Kansas

1987 Indiana

1986 Louisville

1985 Villanova

1984 Georgetown

1983 North Carolina State

1982 North Carolina

1981 Indiana

1980 Louisville

1979 Michigan State

1978 Kentucky

1977 Marquette

1976 Indiana

1975 UCLA

1974 North Carolina State

1973 UCLA

1972 UCLA

1971 UCLA

1970 UCLA

1969 UCLA

1968 UCLA

1967 UCLA

1966 UTEP

1965 UCLA

1964 UCLA

1963 Loyola (Ill.)

1962 Cincinnati

1961 Cincinnati

1960 Ohio State

1959 California

1958 Kentucky

1957 North Carolina

1956 San Francisco

1955 San Francisco

1954 La Salle

1953 Indiana

1952 Kansas

1951 Kentucky

1950 CCNY

1949 Kentucky

1948 Kentucky

1947 Holy Cross

1946 Oklahoma State

1945 Oklahoma State

1944 Utah

1943 Wyoming

1942 Stanford

1941 Wisconsin

1940 Indiana

1939 Oregon

