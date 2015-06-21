Pass the Cash: Friend reaches out to a mother who lost her son

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our Pass the Cash in Shepherdsville, Kentucky started out with tears as Angela Todd spoke about her lifelong friend Kim.
To say she has had a run of bad luck does not sum up what Kim and her family have been through in the last couple of months or even the last couple of weeks.
"She lost her job. She worked for the city for years. When the new people came in they let them all go," said Angela.
As a single mother with five children, including a daughter with Downs Syndrome, Kim has been balancing a host of financial and family struggles. But now she has had to deal with the loss of a child.
"She just lost a son a week and a half ago," said Angela. "She could just use the money right. We're just letting her know we all love her. We're all thinking about her and she's in our thoughts and prayers now."
We always start with $300 from WAVE 3 News, but then a Pass the Cash recipient who literally got back up on their feet and sent me another $300 to pay forward.
While waiting to Pass the Cash to Kim we found out she was dealing with issues as she selected a marker for her 17-year old-son's grave.
When she arrived you could see the weariness on her face.
Angela gave Kim the $600. We did what we could to help, but what do you say to a mother who has lost a child?
"We had to order his marker something no parent should ever have to go through," said Kim.
At 17 years old, Kim said her son Shawn took his own life.
"He suffered from depression. This is not something I'm trying to hide. I want folks to know depression and mental illness is something we don't see. He was shiny and happy on the outside, made everybody laugh. He was my class clown," she said.
Since his death, friends and classmates have shared a lot about Shawn with his mother.
"Lots of stories of how my son helped other kids through difficult times and how he took up for kids being picked on and bullied," said Kim. "He's sorely missed."
While the stories have helped, Kim wanted everyone to know there is a public suicide awareness gathering called The Parents Left Behind Memorial Walk.
The event will take place in Shepherdsville Park from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.
Kentucky is the second highest state for suicides in the nation. Anyone who needs help is encouraged to contact the suicide prevention hotline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255.)
