La Grange family escapes early morning house fire

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) – An early morning fire caused major damage to a La Grange home Monday.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street.

A mother woke up to the home's smoke alarm going off. She immediately got her four children up and out of the house.

More than 20 firefighters from La Grange and Ballardsville departments responded to the fire, which was fully involved when they arrived.

No one was injured, and no other structures were affected.

It's not clear what caused the fire, nor is it known how much damage was caused.

