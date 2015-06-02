Man escapes outside Estill County jail

Police search for an escaped inmate from Estill County Detention Center. (Source: WLEX-TV)

IRVINE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate escaped from the Estill County Detention Center on Monday night, according to WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were transferring the man from Laurel County when he took off outside the jail and headed toward a nearby water treatment facility.

The inmate found a truck belonging to a security guard with the keys inside and drove away.

The security guard shot at the truck and flattened three of its tires.

The man grabbed a machete from inside the truck and ran off.

Police are still looking for the escapee. They have not released his name.

