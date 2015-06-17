New website provides convenience for Jefferson County drivers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new website launched Wednesday is designed to help drivers in Jefferson County.

Drivejefferson.com is a one stop shop for things like obtaining or renewing licenses and name or address changes.

There is also a driver's license manual for those taking their driving test.

"You know with the state budget cuts they quit printing the state's driver's license manual so now we have a link you can go to the link right on the website and pull up a driver's license manual so it's a really good customer focused initiative," said Kevin Connell, Jefferson County Office of Circuit Court Clerk Chief of Staff.

Teenagers getting their license can find information and sign up for the Alive at 25 program, that will qualify as a requirement for their license.

