Louisville man arrested on child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Joseph F. Sanchez Jr., 41, was arrested Tuesday night after an undercover investigation by the Kentucky Electronic Crime Branch found him sharing images of child sexual exploitation.

Joseph Sanchez is charged with twenty counts of possession and four counts of distribution of matter showing children engaging in sexual acts.

Each count is punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison.

During a search of Sanchez's home, troopers seized equipment used in the crimes. The equipment has been taken to the Kentucky State Police's forensic lab for further investigation.

Sanchez is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

