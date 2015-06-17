Men killed in separate shootings identified

One of the men was shot on Pirtle Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men who were shot in Louisville earlier this week have been identified by the coroner's office.

Kenneth Liggons, 21, was found dead early Monday morning on the sidewalk near the intersection of South 20th and Pirtle Streets.

Liggons died of a single gunshot to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He lived on Rose Avenue in Jeffersonville, IN.

Thomas Whitaker, 51, was shot several times at a boarding house where he lived Tuesday.

He was dead when investigators arrived at the home on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

These two shootings were not related.

