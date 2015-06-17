Louisville man arrested on drug charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges after police found large amounts of marijuana and cash in his home.

Jeffersontown Police arrested Benjamin McLeod, 34, on Tuesday after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana, marijuana wax, and digital scales in his home.

Police also found more than $100,000 in cash.

McLeod is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Elizabeth Hay was also arrested Tuesday night in the case. Details on Hay's involvement have not yet been released.

Police said both McLeod and Hay were involved in a multi-state drug trafficking ring.

