Louisville City FC Soccer Record Crowd

(Source: Louisville City FC)
After four matches in ten days, including Tuesday's thrilling extra-time loss in the U.S. Open Cup to the Chicago Fire, Louisville City FC (5-3-5, 20 points) fell at home to the New York Red Bulls II (5-5-4, 19 points) by the score 2-0. It was a third straight record crowd of 7,454 on Saturday to begin a crucial four match homestand at Louisville Slugger Field.The visitors found themselves on top in the early going due to a costly City turnover. New York's Konrad Plewa picked up the ball near the Louisville box after a poor giveaway by Conor Shanosky. Plewa was free to take a touch for the shot, which beat Louisville goalkeeper Scott Goodwin for the opening goal. It was the fastest goal that Louisville City has ever conceded and the first.
Louisville's play in the first half was marked by giveaway's in the midfield, and New York nearly scored again in the 26th minute. Derrick Etienne picked up the ball in his defending half and made a nearly 60 yard run to the Louisville box where he laid the ball off to Chris Tsonis, whose shot beat Goodwin but not the post.
The best City chance of the half came from Matt Fondy in the 37th minute. The Lou City captain, who had been dropping into midfield for the ball all night, took matters into his own hands. Fondy collected the ball near midfield and made a long run into the box that resulted shot that missed the post by inches.
The second half began with a plethora of Louisville substitutions, four of the allowed five were made at the break, but the match continued in the same direction it took in the first. New York doubled the lead six minutes from the start of the second period. Enrique Montano was caught in possession outside the box and with two quick passes New York fed the ball to a wide open Derrick Etienne. The future University of Virginia Cavalier, who plays for NYRB due to a 2010 NCAA rule change, easily slotted home the shot for a 2 goal advantage.
Louisville would ramp up the pressure in the final minutes, but seemingly couldn't complete the final pass to open up the New York defense and the match would end in favor of New York.
The loss is City's third in a row across all competitions and extends their goalless streak to 320+ minutes. Louisville will next take on the OKC Energy in an interconference matchup on Saturday, June 27th. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Fans can get tickets