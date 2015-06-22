Willie Cauley-Stein gets tattoo in honor of Blake Hundley - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Willie Cauley-Stein gets tattoo in honor of Blake Hundley

Willie Cauley-Stein gets "Team Blake" tattooed on his neck (Photo: Facebook/Prayers For Blake) Willie Cauley-Stein gets "Team Blake" tattooed on his neck (Photo: Facebook/Prayers For Blake)
Willie Cauley-Stein prepares for tattoo dedicated to Blake Hundley (Photo: Instagram/@trillat00much15) Willie Cauley-Stein prepares for tattoo dedicated to Blake Hundley (Photo: Instagram/@trillat00much15)
Willie Cauley-Stein's tattoo in honor of Blake Hundley (Photo: Facebook/Prayers For Blake) Willie Cauley-Stein's tattoo in honor of Blake Hundley (Photo: Facebook/Prayers For Blake)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former University of Kentucky basketball star Willie Cauley-Stein has some new ink, in honor of a special 9-year-old boy who touched his life.

Cauley-Stein first met Blake Hundley during a surprise visit when Blake was undergoing chemotherapy treatments for brain cancer.

The two became friends and stayed in touch during the last few months of Blake's life, before he passed away in May.

On Sunday, Willie Cauley-Stein posted a picture of a tattoo needle and a stencil that said "Team Blake" on his Instagram page (@trillat00much15). The picture's caption read "Next one up stay tuned."

A few hours later, a picture of the finished tattoo on Cauley-Stein's neck was posted to the "Prayers for Blake" Facebook page.

