Terre Haute man charged for not disclosing HIV status

VIGO COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges for allegedly not telling his sexual partners he has HIV.

Isaiah Christopher Benford, 31, was arrested on the following charges: aggravated battery, battery by body waste, battery resulting in bodily injury, violation or failure of carrier's duty to warn and failure to comply.

Indiana State Police began investigating Benford after receiving information from local and state health departments.

Detectives determined that Benford had sex with four women over the course of seven months, and did not tell them that he's HIV positive.

Benford was in the Vigo County Jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested Monday.

