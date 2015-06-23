UPDATE: Recovery improving for girl dragged by school bus

Ally Rednour at a fundraiser in May. (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 7-year-old girl who was dragged by a Jefferson County Public Schools bus is making improvements in her recovery.

A post on the Ally's Army Facebook page Tuesday night said Ally Rednour had skin grafts about two weeks ago and she's doing better.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Girl dragged by bus discharged from hospital]

Doctors said it will take about a year for Ally's skin to fully heal, and she will have a moderate amount of scarring.

She is still not allowed to be in the sun or extreme heat.

Ally is now attending physical therapy and counseling.

Friends have established a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for Ally's treatment and recovery.

