UPDATE: Recovery improving for girl dragged by school bus

Password management firm SplashData compiled more than 5 million passwords leaked in 2016 to build a list of the 25 worst. Is yours one of the worst?More >>
Password management firm SplashData compiled more than 5 million passwords leaked in 2016 to build a list of the 25 worst. Is yours one of the worst?More >>
Yum! will host a hiring event on Wednesday, January 25th in the arena's front lobby.More >>
Yum! will host a hiring event on Wednesday, January 25th in the arena's front lobby.More >>
The U.S. Justice Department sued in July to block the merger over fears it would create a monopoly in the Medicare Advantage market.More >>
The U.S. Justice Department sued in July to block the merger over fears it would create a monopoly in the Medicare Advantage market.More >>
Attorney Kristen McMains was held up at knifepoint on January 26, 2016.More >>
Attorney Kristen McMains was held up at knifepoint on January 26, 2016.More >>
Three months after a fire and firestorm of controversy that started right in Louisville, Samsung is finally explaining the exploding batteries in those Galaxy Note7 phones.More >>
Three months after a fire and firestorm of controversy that started right in Louisville, Samsung is finally explaining the exploding batteries in those Galaxy Note7 phones.More >>