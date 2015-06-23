Jeffersonville gets unique design for new street lights

Finalist: "From Past to Future"

Finalist: "Into the Light"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New Sculptural lighting is coming to Jeffersonville. It's all part of a public art push to beautify the city.

Several months ago, the Public Art Commission asked for submissions for unique street light designs.

The group narrowed the finalists down to three and gave the public a chance to weigh in.

The winning design is titled The Railroads by Jonathan Mirgeaux of Indianapolis.

Six to eight lights will be placed on 12th Street behind City Hall.

The city funded half of the project with the amount they would normally spend on street lighting.

The Redevelopment Commission and the Urban Enterprise Association funded the rest.

The cost of the project is $55,000 dollars.

The Public Art Commission hopes to have the lighting finished by the end of the year.

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.