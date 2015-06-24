4 arrested in connection to Southern Indiana HIV outbreak

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Two people suspected of smuggling drugs into Southern Indiana from Georgia were arrested last week.

Deputies reported finding large amounts of methamphetamine and Opana on Michael Elkins and Jon Morgan, along with an AK-47 assault rifle.

Two other men, Tyler Turner and William Thrower, had a half-pound of methamphetamine when they were arrested Saturday, according to Scott County Sheriff Dan McClain.

All of the arrests were made in Clark County.

Sheriff McClain said the use of methamphetamine and Opana are directly tied to the HIV outbreak that has infected more than 160 people in Scott County.

