Machinery company bringing new jobs to Hodgenville

HODGENVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to LaRue County when a Karbec facility opens in Hodgenville.

Karbec LLC specializes in automated machinery for manufacturers. Workers at the new site will design, build and install machinery for manufacturers in the region.

Karbec will predominately serve the automotive industry, but will be expanding to other sectors as well.

The company is investing $1 million into the project, which is expected to create 48 new jobs.

“We welcome the announcement of Karbec,” said Ron Sanders, president of the LaRue County Industrial Foundation. “An announcement of this magnitude is long overdue with our community's central Kentucky location, quality school system and quick access to the interstate system. Karbec, and the added prosperity it will bring to LaRue County, is a welcome addition to our community.”

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority has approved $500,000 in tax incentives for Karbec. The company will also receive resources from the Kentucky Stills Network for job placement training services.

