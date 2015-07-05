Search resumes for boaters missing in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The search for three missing boaters in the Ohio River resumed Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Emergency crews postponed their search around 1 a.m. Sunday after combing the water for nearly four hours.

Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick told WAVE 3 News the currents in the river were very swift and made searching conditions hazardous.

A young boy who was celebrating the 4th of July at Waterfront Park said he saw the boat when it crashed into a barge near the new I-65 bridge construction.

"When it scraped a little bit, the side of the boat started to tip," said Isaiah Waddell. "Then it started flipping and all of a sudden it was all the way flipped over. The people who were on the boat were basically trying to hold on to the boat."

Of the nine people who were on the boat, two were found dead and four survived.

