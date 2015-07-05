DRY DOG, WET DOG: Check out these funny photos! - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

DRY DOG, WET DOG: Check out these funny photos!

Australian photographer Serena Hodson is turning heads with her portrait series of dogs before and after bath time! Check out some of the pictures she was nice enough to share with us!

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly