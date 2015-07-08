Tyga finds himself the center of controversial headlines

What does a famous rapper do when someone leaks naked photos of him and claims he's having an affair with a transgender model? Deny it, of course.

That's exactly what Tyga is doing.

THE EMAIL

T-Raww has been under fire all week, after an entertainment blogger published an article claiming to have received an anonymous email about the rapper’s love life.

The report, posted by B. Scott, includes quotes from the email:

"Transsexual actress Mia Isabella & Rapper TYGA had [an] ongoing relationship for almost 3 years since she moved to LA."

The email goes on to claim Tyga and Mia made a story to feed the public if they ever got caught, focusing on Mia's role as a consultant for the rapper's brand.

Blah, blah, blah...

The juicy part of this story is what was allegedly attached to the email - screen shots of text messages between the two that included pictures of Tyga's (we'll let you use your imagination). The photos were posted on B. Scott's website, but have since been removed at the request of Tyga's attorney.

TRANSGENDER TIE-IN

Now, if having a secret relationship with a transgender model wasn't scandalous enough, it's gets even better! Tyga is also the official boyfriend of Kylie Jenner - yes, that Kylie Jenner. You know, the one who's dad, Bruce, recently shocked the world when he decided to become a woman.

DAMAGE CONTROL

TMZ was able to get a statement out of the rapper's lawyer, who claims Tyga is the victim of a shameful conspiracy.

Conspiracy or not, there's no hiding from the headlines and tweets. The story has been on the front line of social media for days.

Tyga himself, also taking to Twitter and Instagram in his own defense with the following posts:

@Tyga - "Smh. The devil is working hard today. Lol"

@kinggoldchains - "My focus is always on the positive and building up those around me. I'll never understand why people choose hate and negativity over anything else."

Kylie Jenner hasn't made any posts relative to the controversy.

I guess we'll just have to see how this one plays out... or gets played out, as these things commonly do.

