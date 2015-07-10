SEVERE WEATHER REMINDER: Charge your phone, download our weather app

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When severe weather strikes, we want to keep you safe in WAVE Country.
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is forecasting widespread rain, heavy at times, starting late tonight and lasting into Friday evening. Everyone in WAVE Country should charge their phones and tablets.
A Flash Flood Watch kicks in at 8 p.m. tonight for most of WAVE Country and does not expire until 2 a.m. Saturday.
For you to have the latest severe weather information in your phones and tablets, be sure to download the WAVE 3 Weather app.
Also, once the severe weather passes your area and you can safely take a photo or shoot a short video clip, share it with us on social media. Just post it to Twitter or Instagram with the hash tag #wave3weather. Or, you can email it to us at pix@wave3.com.
Features of the WAVE 3 Weather app include:
+ Special push notifications from WAVE 3 News meteorologists
+ Timely, curated video headlines with info on weather impacts and local events
+ Precipitation alerts, notifying you of heavy rain within 5 miles
+ Custom alert sound options for severe weather, lighting, and precipitation
+ Severe weather push notifications customized to your location
+ Highly responsive interactive map optimized for cellular and WiFi performance
+ Vertical and horizontal map display with looping
+ NOWrad, the gold standard for radar in the weather industry
+ Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available
+ Exclusive patent pending Road Weather Index
+ Color-coded weather alerts arranged by severity
+ Take and share weather photos right in the app!
+ Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
+ Accurate, handcrafted 10-day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail
+ Ability to easily save your favorite locations
+ Full featured and user tested
+ Earthquake plotting - tap on an earthquake to display its detail
+ Compatibility with the latest iOS and Android versions
+ Watch WAVE 3 News broadcasts live, with or without closed captioning
+ The latest weather news from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team
+ Frequently updated forecast video from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team
+ Lightning detection
