SEVERE WEATHER REMINDER: Charge your phone, download our weather app

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When severe weather strikes, we want to keep you safe in WAVE Country.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is forecasting widespread rain, heavy at times, starting late tonight and lasting into Friday evening. Everyone in WAVE Country should charge their phones and tablets.

A Flash Flood Watch kicks in at 8 p.m. tonight for most of WAVE Country and does not expire until 2 a.m. Saturday.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

For you to have the latest severe weather information in your phones and tablets, be sure to download the WAVE 3 Weather app.

Download the app here: Apple | Android

Also, once the severe weather passes your area and you can safely take a photo or shoot a short video clip, share it with us on social media. Just post it to Twitter or Instagram with the hash tag #wave3weather. Or, you can email it to us at pix@wave3.com.

Features of the WAVE 3 Weather app include:

+ Special push notifications from WAVE 3 News meteorologists

+ Timely, curated video headlines with info on weather impacts and local events

+ Precipitation alerts, notifying you of heavy rain within 5 miles

+ Custom alert sound options for severe weather, lighting, and precipitation

+ Severe weather push notifications customized to your location

+ Highly responsive interactive map optimized for cellular and WiFi performance

+ Vertical and horizontal map display with looping

+ NOWrad, the gold standard for radar in the weather industry

+ Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available

+ Exclusive patent pending Road Weather Index

+ Color-coded weather alerts arranged by severity

+ Take and share weather photos right in the app!

+ Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

+ Accurate, handcrafted 10-day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail

+ Ability to easily save your favorite locations

+ Full featured and user tested

+ Earthquake plotting - tap on an earthquake to display its detail

+ Compatibility with the latest iOS and Android versions

+ Watch WAVE 3 News broadcasts live, with or without closed captioning

+ The latest weather news from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team

+ Frequently updated forecast video from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team

+ Lightning detection

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.