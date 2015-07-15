Early morning house fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters were called to the 600 block South 28th Street early Wednesday morning.
A WAVE 3 News photographer was at the scene just before 5:30 a.m. and said everyone inside the home made it out safely.
An estimate on how much of the house was damaged was not immediately available.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
